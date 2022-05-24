May PubTalk is This Week

(Graphic | Courtesy of EDCO)

From condiments to cruisers, you won’t want to miss Thursday’s PubTalk event at Silver Moon Brewing! You’ll hear from a mission-driven hiking sock company, a start-up creating versatile vehicle awnings, a keynote address from the founders of an overland vehicle company poised to take you anywhere you can get to on four wheels, and an acquisition update from a condiment co-founder.

Keynote:

Lance Gillies | Co-Founder & CEO | EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles

Michelle Boltz | Co-Founder | EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles

BOW Pitching Companies:

Brittany Coleman | Founder & CEO | Tough Cutie

Henry Proegler & Matthew Pearson | Co-Founders | Moon Fabrications

Check out two other BOW cohort companies: ESPLORI & Tailgate Industries

Company Update:

Jessica Zutz Hilbert | Co-Founder |

Company Spotlight

Henry Proegler & Matthew Pearson |

Co-Founders

Moon Fabrications

Moon Fabrications creates simple tools to make enjoying the outdoors even easier. Their first product, the MoonShade, is a packable, universal vehicle awning that they started selling in April of 2020. They have seen their revenue double YOY despite being on back order more than 50% of the time. Their company is fully remote and a handful of their team either lives on the road or have lived on the road for an extended period of time.

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, May 26th

Silver Moon Brewing | In-Person + Virtual

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

