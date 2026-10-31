Maya De Vitry Shines in Caldera Sessions, Episode Two

(Image courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Catch the new season of Caldera Sessions, featuring reflections and performances from teaching-artists at the 2026 Americana Song Academy.‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Episode Two of the Caldera Sessions is now available, featuring singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry alongside special guest Eli West for an intimate performance of “Coin In Your Soul.” Known for her earthy instrumentation, unvarnished vocals and deeply honest songwriting, de Vitry brings a distinctive voice to the alt-country and indie-folk landscape.

The eight-episode Caldera Sessions series features stripped-back performances captured creekside at the 2026 Americana Song Academy, offering audiences an up-close look at the artists, their music and the songwriting craft. New episodes are released weekly, with Episode 3 coming next week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok_157pvokE&list=PLPWF_LL_FvuU&index=1