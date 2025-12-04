MBSEF & SELCO Community Credit Union Now Accepting Submissions for the 50th Anniversary SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle’s 2026 Design Contest

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are now accepting submissions for the annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Design Contest, which offers a chance to create the official design for the beloved multi-sport event’s 50th anniversary. Each year, the community contest invites artists of all ages to submit designs to be used on T-shirts and posters for the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, which was first run in 1976 and continues to be one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest.

Conceived by Jenny Sheldon to raise money for the Skyliners Ski Team’s uniforms, the Pole Pedal Paddle featured 12 teams and 16 individual competitors in its inaugural running. Today, the race draws thousands of participants each year and has become a cherished tradition in Central Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest. The milestone 2026 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle will take place on Saturday, May 16, with race registration opening Thursday, January 15.

“What makes the Pole Pedal Paddle special isn’t just the race, it’s the people who show up for it year after year,” said Kevin Perkey, executive director of MBSEF. “The design contest is our community’s chance to shape the identity of this milestone 50th anniversary. I’m looking forward to seeing artwork that captures the heart of the Pole Pedal Paddle and the pride Central Oregonians bring to it.”

The submission window for designs closes January 6, 2026. A committee of MBSEF staff and SELCO representatives will then select eight finalists along with two honorable mentions. Finalist designs will be displayed at selco.org/vote for public viewing, and all community members are encouraged to vote during the public voting window from Monday, January 19 through Sunday, January 25.

The winning design will be selected by a combination of MBSEF staff, SELCO representatives, and public voters, with judging based on creativity, popularity, and suitability for print. The contest winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug, and a variety of official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring their design. The winning artwork will be showcased on posters, apparel, prizes, and other promotional materials.

The winning entry will be announced on Tuesday, January 27, on SELCO’s social media channels.

To be considered for the contest, entries must:

Be memorable, visible, eye-catching, and the original work of the submitting artist.

Include the race name “SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle.”

Include the year 2026, and “50th Anniversary.”

Be digital, or if hand-drawn, easily transferable to a digital format (bold lines, solid shapes, and clear positive/negative space).

Be suitable for the front of a T-shirt (12″ × 14″).

Use no more than six colors.

Be complete and ready for print.

Optional (Encouraged) Guidelines:

Represent each leg or sport of the race in a creative or unique way.

Represent the unique location or environment of the race.

Acknowledge the historic year—e.g., through retro elements or nods to the original T-shirt design.

Designs must be submitted to events@mbsef.org as a high-resolution digital file—300 dpi—preferably in AI or EPS format. TIFF and PDF files will also be accepted.

The selection committee reserves the right to adjust the designs selected as finalists and the winning design. The winning artist must be willing to work with the MBSEF race director to render a final form for production purposes. Once submitted, all entries become the property of MBSEF.

For more information, visit pppbend.com, email events@mbsef.org, or call 541-388-0002.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to impact the life of every athlete it serves positively.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded nearly 90 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.8 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves.

pppbend.com • mbsef.org • selco.org • 800-445-4483