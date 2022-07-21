MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series is Almost Here

The MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series presented by Bowen Sports Performance, will take place Thursdays, September 1, 8, 22 and 29 at the Athletic Club of Bend.

There will be two races each evening. The 5:15pm race will be a 30 minute race that will have the following categories: Cat 3/4 Juniors (12-18), Cat 5, Cat 4, Cat 4 Masters 35+, 50+, 60+, 70+, Clydesdale and Athena.

The 6pm race will be a 45 minutes race with the following categories: Single Speed, Cat 1/2, Cat 1/2 Masters 35+, Cat 3 and Cat 3 Masters 35+.

Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing. Races typically take place in the autumn and winter (the international or “World Cup” season is October–February), and consist of many laps of a short (2.5–3.5 km or 1.5–2 mile) course featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and remount The sport is strongest in the traditional road cycling countries such as Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

If you have thought about trying out cyclocross, but have never done it, the Thrilla is perfect.

OBRA memberships are required which you can purchase day of at the Thrilla. $5 for $35 for the season.

To register for the race series, go to obra.org/schedule and scroll to September. For more info contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

The Thrilla Cyclocross series is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

mbsef.org