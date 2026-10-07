McConnell Labs Rebrands as Modern Chemistry Labs Following Acquisition; Appoints Industry Authority Elizabeth Morris as CEO

(Elizabeth Morris, photo courtesy of McConnell Labs)

McConnell Labs, an American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a rebrand to Modern Chemistry Labs (MCL), following its acquisition by Impact Equity Partners. The company has also announced the appointment of beauty industry leader Elizabeth Morris as Chief Executive Officer.

As part of the restructuring, MCL has also acquired ATTAIN Cosmetics, an e-commerce beauty brand founded by Morris that was developed and manufactured at the Redmond facility. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Morris takes the helm at MCL following a 15-year career spanning high-tech finance and beauty industry operations. Beginning as a financial analyst and corporate controller in the semiconductor sector, Morris later transitioned into the beauty space, working as a licensed technician, distributor, e-commerce operator, and brand founder. Known within the professional cosmetics and nail sectors for her direct, operations-focused approach and advocacy for manufacturing transparency, Morris brings both financial discipline and brand-side experience to MCL.

“Before I became CEO, I came to this company with a brand I wanted to build,” said Morris. “I know how much a founder puts into choosing a manufacturing partner, and how important it is to understand your options and trust the people helping you bring a product to life. I’m excited to bring that perspective together with the formulation and manufacturing excellence already here.”

Built on the manufacturing foundation of McConnell Labs, MCL currently formulates and manufactures specialized UV gel systems along with skincare and other beauty and personal-care products. The company supports customers across multiple stages of the product lifecycle, including formulation and product development, batch manufacturing, filling and packaging, quality control, documentation, and regulatory support.

The rebranded organization targets mid-sized and growing indie beauty brands seeking custom formulation and agile domestic production between low-cost overseas suppliers and high-volume, enterprise Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

“This transition builds on the decades-long manufacturing foundation established in Redmond while introducing the capital and strategic framework necessary for scaled expansion,” Morris added. “Our focus is strictly on delivering high-performance chemistry, clear communication, and reliable execution for our brand partners.”

MCL will continue operating from its Redmond facility, offering brand founders on-site facility access, technical strategy sessions, and direct collaboration with its R&D team.

https://modernchemistrylabs.com/