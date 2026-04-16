Meal of the Year at COCC Raises More than $400K for Scholarships

(The event honored David and Deborah Bourke of Bend for their longtime support of students, with a presentation by COCC president Greg Pereira | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Central Oregon Community College Foundation’s Meal of the Year, one of the region’s longest-standing fundraising events — first staged in 1978 — raised more than $400,000 for student scholarships during the April 11 celebration on the Bend campus.

“We are deeply humbled by the ongoing support from the Central Oregon community,” said Zak Boone, vice president for college advancement and executive director of the COCC Foundation. “It’s our signature scholarship-focused fundraiser each year, and contributes greatly to the $2.4 million we award annually, impacting some 400 COCC students. These scholarships truly change lives.”

The four-course-meal event, with food prepared and served by COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute staff and students, included a tribute to scholarship recipients and a live auction.

The event also honored David and Deborah Bourke of Bend for their longtime support and involvement with the Foundation. Beginning with a donation in 1996, the couple has supported nearly one hundred students with scholarship gifts. David also served on the COCC Foundation’s board of trustees from 1998 to 2005, serving as president from 2000 to 2002. “It’s an honor and privilege to be recognized this year by the college and Foundation and you can count on our continued support going forward,” David said at the event.

Founded in 1955, the nonprofit COCC Foundation provides funds for scholarships and capital improvements, cultivates relationships with stakeholders to support COCC and its students, and develops programs that foster COCC student success. Visit cocc.edu/foundation to learn more.

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