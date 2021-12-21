Meal Support for Child & Adult Care Food Program Sponsors that do not Charge for Meals

The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), provides nutritious meals to infants, children and adults. Under the CACFP, non-pricing programs provide meals to all individuals enrolled at no charge.

Each enrolled participant’s family household income determines the amount of money the USDA will reimburse to the center for the meals and snacks provided. The income eligibility guidelines listed below are used to determine the center’s reimbursement from USDA. Centers with enrolled individuals from households whose monthly income is at or below these levels receive more reimbursement for the nutritious meals served to those participating.

Income Eligibility Guidelines

(Effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

Reduced Price Meals

Participants may qualify for reduced-price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on this chart:

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 23,828 1,986 993 917 459 2 32,227 2,686 1,343 1,240 620 3 40,626 3,386 1,693 1,563 782 4 49,025 4,086 2,043 1,886 943 5 57,424 4,786 2,393 2,209 1,105 6 65,823 5,486 2,743 2,532 1,266 7 74,222 6,186 3,093 2,855 1,428 8 82,621 6,886 3,443 3,178 1,589 For each additional family member, add 8,399 700 350 324 162

Free Meals

Participants may qualify for free meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on this chart:

Household size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 16,744 1,396 698 644 322 2 22,646 1,888 944 871 436 3 28,548 2,379 1,190 1,098 549 4 34,450 2,871 1,436 1,325 663 5 40,352 3,363 1,682 1,552 776 6 46,254 3,855 1,928 1,779 890 7 52,156 4,347 2,174 2,006 1,003 8 58,058 4,839 2,420 2,233 1,117 For each additional family member, add 5,902 492 246 227 114

Participants who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or who are Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult Day Care participants who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.

For a list of non-pricing programs that receive federal reimbursement for serving meals to participants, please visit the Oregon Department of Education Child and Adult Care Food Program webpage . The list may be found under the Important Resources heading.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs, are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form , (AD-3027) found online at: ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html , and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: 202-690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

If you would like more information, please contact Meghan Tschida, Manager, Community Nutrition, at 503-947-2506.