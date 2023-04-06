Medalists Announced — Domestic/International Brewers Compete in Ninth Annual Best of Craft Beer Awards

165 Medals Across 55 Award Categories

During the weekend of March 31-April 2, professional brewers and judges from as far away as El Salvador descended upon Central Oregon to judge over 2,500 entries in the 2023 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition.

Breweries of all sizes sent over 16,000 containers of their finest product for evaluation entered in 59 categories and subcategories.

Judging took place during a three-day, five-session period by over 100 of the most qualified international judges. They awarded 165 gold, silver and bronze medals to 128 brewery locations around the world.

2023 Large-size Brewery of the Year – Widmer Brothers Brewing, Portland, Oregon

2023 Medium-size Brewery of the Year – Sunriver Brewing Co., Sunriver

2023 Small-size Brewery of the Year – Humble Parlor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Most-Entered Style Categories

American-Style India Pale Ale (159 entries)

American-Style Pale Ale (91 entries)

Porters & Brown Ales (81 entries)

Hazy or Juicy India Pale Ale (136 entries)

Red or Strong Beers (91 entries)

North American Lagers (79 entries)

About Us:

The Best of Craft Beer Awards just completed its ninth year of competition seeing a successive growth rate in participating breweries year over year. In that short amount of time, the competition has grown to be the third largest professional brewing competition in North America.

