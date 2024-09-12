Meet Our Indie Filmmaker of the Year & Indigenous Honoree

(Graphic courtesy of BendFilm)

Important Festival Dates!

September 12 : Tickets are live for Members

September 18: Tickets are live for All Access pass holders

September 19: Tickets are live for Full Film pass Holders

September 20: Tickets are live for EVERYONE!

September 25: In office support day! Have any questions? Need help reserving tickets? Come pay us a visit and we will help you out!

Passes are going quick! To guarantee entrance to films get a pass and reserve seats early.

Meet Our Indie Filmmaker of the Year and Indigenous Honoree!

BendFilm has announced two of their Festival’s honorees — Karyn Kusama, Indie Filmmaker of the Year, and Sydney Freeland, Indigenous Honoree!

2024 Spotlight Films: The Best from Sundance and Beyond!

“Spotlight films are the programming team’s curation of favorites from a full year of scouting the many other festivals we love. They’re gems that come highly recommended, and we’re excited to showcase them alongside a really bold competition slate.” ~ BendFilm Program Director Selin Sevinç.

Make sure to mark your must see films and save the date for September 20 when individual tickets go live. You don’t want to miss these hits from Sundance, Cannes and beyond!

If you want to get ahead of the game purchase a pass for rearly ticket reservation!

BIPOC Women Filmmaking Grant Application is Now Open!

Applications are due September 27!⁠

Grant supported in part by Oregon Film, Oregon Cultural Trust, NewSun Energy and the Roundhouse Foundation. A big thank you to everyone who helps make this possible!

