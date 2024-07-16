Meet Sisters Startup Bivvi at this Month’s Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)
EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk is setting up camp at Sisters Makers this month! Gather ’round as local startup Bivvi, builder of tiny cabins, showcases their innovative, sustainable designs. Network, share ideas and get inspired at Central Oregon’s best business happy hour!
Agenda:
Community Update: Sisters Makers / Explore Sisters / Sisters Farmers Market
Shannon Thorson, Sisters Makers
Scott Humpert, Explore Sisters
Willa Bauma, Sisters Farmers Market
Company Pitch: Bivvi
Dylan Woock, Co-founder and CEO
Kyle Robeson, Co-owner and Build Lead
Keynote Panel: Scaling Production: The Business of Art
Katie Daisy, Illustrator and Muralist
Kelly Rae Roberts, Artist and Possibilitarian
Sisters-based Bivvi is reimagining outdoor stays with their creative tiny cabins that are inspired by backcountry huts and fire towers. They design and build sustainable, high-quality structures that connect people with nature while promoting responsible land development. With a name derived from “bivouac,” Bivvi embodies compact, functional designs for wilderness retreats.
Co-founder and CEO Dylan Woock attended the University of Oregon School of Architecture and Allied Arts where he discovered a passion for sustainable design practices. He focuses on integrating fundamental knowledge from the land, people and culture into architecture to make better buildings and design.
Co-owner and Build Lead Kyle Robeson grew up in Redmond and attended Oregon State University where he got a BS in Biology. He brings to Bivvi years of experience leading teams in a myriad of residential remodeling and construction projects.