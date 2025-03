Our Membership Appreciation Mixer hosted by River’s Place is TONIGHT!

🗓 Thursday, March 20 from 3pm-6pm

📍 River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd.

🎟️ RSVP and invite guests!

The member who brings the most guests or referrals will walk away with a fantastic gift basket!

Register for Free

opp-knocks.org