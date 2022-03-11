Memorable Bingo Scenes In Popular Films & Tv Shows

Bingo is a humble game that has been around for centuries. The game is hugely enjoyed and preferred by people of all ages. It is the perfect casual game to play during the weekends or when you need to unwind. Thanks to the Internet, you don’t have to make a trip down to the bingo halls anymore to enjoy the game. Instead, you can play bingo game online while lying on your couch, standing in line at the bank, or in between work breaks. First, download the game on your mobile device and ensure a stable Internet connection. Then, you can enter the world of online bingo games and compete with other real-life online players to win cash prizes or play practice leagues for pure entertainment.

The game’s rules and objectives in the online world remain the same. So, if you’ve played traditional bingo, you don’t need much help getting started. Then, you can download the game and click play. Besides all the convenience, online bingo games are exciting because there are different variants to choose from. For example, you can decide to play 75 ball bingo, 90 ball bingo, 80 ball bingo, 30 ball bingo, or Slingo. The choice is yours!

Typically, bingo isn’t thought of to be glamorous or cinematic. But this isn’t entirely true because bingo has featured in several popular television shows and movies. Moreover, with the rise of online bingo sites, more and more celebrities are getting on board to make the humble game charismatic. Read along to know some of the best bingo scenes from film and TV over the years. Indeed, you’ve already seen some of them but missed noticing them.

Better Call Saul

AMC has an impressive track record for producing spectacular hits, and Better Call Saul wasn’t anything short of amazing. It is a spin-off of Breaking Bad, one of the most popular Netflix TV shows.

Better Call Saul is designed as a prequel to the legendary story of Walter White (AKA Heisenberg). The show invites viewers to learn about the story of Saul, a sketchy lawyer, and find out how he became a massive success in his own right.

During the show, Saul organizes a bingo game for a few older people to try and win over potential new clients. Unfortunately, Saul starts ranting about his life as he experiences a mental breakdown during the game. At this point, the bingo game becomes a changing point in his life as it encourages him to transform from a failing, piss-poor lawyer to the Saul of Breaking Bad.

Therefore, the bingo game is an essential scene in Better Call Saul and plays a pivotal role.

Bad Grandpa

During Johnny Knoxville’s time on MTV’s Jackass, he accomplished some incredibly unique and silly stunts. However, he managed to steal the show indeed when he played the well-loved character of Irving Zisman in the film Bad Grandpa.

An iconic scene from the film is when Irving engages in conversation with the other players during a bingo game. If you’ve seen the film, you can guess the bad grandpa was trying to test the other players’ patience during the game and pushing them to their limits. He even thought it was a good idea to drink the bingo marker fluid, and this scene has made viewers laugh.

The bingo scene from Bad Grandpa will tell you what not to do when playing bingo games.

The Babadook

You are forgiven if you don’t remember the bingo scene from The Babadook. After all, nobody thinks of noticing games when watching horror unfurl. But if you love bingo and enjoy horror movies, you cannot miss watching The Babadook.

The movie is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Amelia. The story follows the life of a troubled widow working in a care home. She calls for a bingo game for all the care home residents to try to liven up the atmosphere.

In the movie, bingo is incorporated cleverly to give the audience a chilling insight into the main characters’ lives.

Hotel Transylvania

Did you think bingo is only a fun game for adults? Think again! In the movie Hotel Transylvania, kids enjoy bingo games because the movie is primarily for kids.

The movie approaches the game from a childlike and whimsical approach. In the movie, Dracula’s hotel offers the ideal place for ghouls, monsters, and goblins to take a break and relax. But, while they are having fun, spooky bingo is a part of it.

Of course, the bingo played in the movie isn’t the traditional one that you know. Instead, the game takes a spooky twist as the bingo balls resemble skulls, and they creepily hiss out numbers to the bingo caller.

Rampage

Rampage is a murder thriller featuring hair-raising scenes. The killer is seen wandering through a hall filled with bingo players. All the players have their eyes peeled down, concentrating on the game. The players don’t even notice the presence of the killer. Although frightening, the scene is a fantastic representation of bingo and how the game can be an exciting tool to pass your time. In addition, it shows how the game makes people forget what’s happening around them.

Wrapping Up

How many of the shows or movies mentioned above have you already watched? If you haven’t, you must add them to your watch list. Besides their fantastic bingo scenes, these films and movies are pretty impactful. Also, download the bingo game right away to join the ranks of online bingo players.