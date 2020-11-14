Mentorship and Traits to Look for in a Mentor

Many successful entrepreneurs had mentors to guide them along the path. Although some made it own their own, there are many cases of start-up owners who underwent mentorship and became successful.

If you are a budding entrepreneur, consider getting a mentor to help you in the right direction. Here are how mentorship can help you and what to look for in a mentor:

What is Mentorship and what are the Advantages?

Mentorship is the relationship between a mentor and his mentee. In this relationship, mentors share their knowledge and experience with their mentees. The mentees need not go through the same hardships a start-up usually encounters. With a mentor sharing the mistakes to avoid, the start-up owner can achieve his goals faster.

They motivate their mentees to aspire more. They also teach leadership skills and develop other competencies of mentees.

A good mentorship can help you in your journey to a better and successful business. Since mentors are not part of the business, he can give an unbiased opinion. Unlike the owner, the mentor is not emotionally attached to the business. Sometimes owners can be clouded with biases and emotions, which in turn affect decision-making skills.

Mentors can help you craft your business goals. He can also help check up on you at every pivotal moment. Many times, businesses do not run the way the owners hope for. It’s hard to think straight during low moments in a business. Thus, you can discuss with your mentors if you should stick with the plans, change the course of action, or re-think strategies.

A mentor who has relevant experience in your industry can give you a competitive advantage. Because of the years of experience, the mentor already knows the ins and outs of the industry. He knows what would work or not work. Thus, he can give you proper advice when it comes to planning and implementation.

Moreover, mentors have a wide network in the industry. They can help you connect with people you need for your business. They can help you hire the right people to have a winning team.

What Should You Look for in a Mentor?

Relevant Experience

To help you better, it will be best to find a mentor who has relevant and long experience in your specific field. He is a person who can say ‘been there, done that.’

Given the many years of experience, he can share with you both successes and failures. He knows what he is talking about as he has the credentials to back him up. This type of mentor will be very helpful to you in giving you tips and advice that are applicable in your field. He can also help you network with the right people in the industry. You can also check out Bruce Frame business mentor who has solid experience in mentorship.

Giving and Generous

These are important and highly-valuable traits you should look for. A mentorship won’t work if there are barriers to sharing of experience and knowledge.

Finding a mentor who is very helpful and willing to impart knowledge is an important trait. The mentor only desires to transfer valuable knowledge to you through their advice. Mentors who share their ideas generously will be of great help to you.

Sincerity

Sincere mentors know in their hearts that they have a calling to help. They find genuine happiness in helping others succeed. That is why they generously share their experience and knowledge. Sincerity is a trait that may not be easy to find. But having a sincere mentor who has a golden heart to help will be of great value to you.

Trustworthy

You will be sharing many secrets with your mentor. You will share struggles and difficulties. That is why you must get a mentor who you can trust. The mentor should not have any financial or other ulterior motives. Find a mentor with who you would be comfortable sharing your journey

Support

After the decisions and you are on the implementation stage, a good mentor is there to support you. Especially if what you’re doing is something you’ve never done before. You will feel more relaxed knowing that you have a supportive mentor. You know that your mentor has been in the same position as you are now. Thus, you will feel more inspired.

Understanding

Throughout the journey, you will feel many emotions. It may be sad, stressed, burned-out, or fearful. On the reverse, you may also become happy, relaxed, or fulfilled, etc.

With different emotions, you would need a very understanding mentor. You would want a mentor who can truly understand what you are going through.

Inspiring

Wouldn’t it be great to get a mentor who is a source of inspiration? One who you can consider to be inspiring in the ways he has lived his life and how he managed his business? An inspiring leader can make a difference in the mentoring relationship.

Commitment

It can be a long journey to success. Several trials and challenges come along the way. Hence, find a mentor who can be committed to helping you navigate the challenges to reach success. A long sustainable and deep relationship can help make up a good mentorship.

You can still have different mentors for every phase or chapter in your life. However, you need to make sure they are committed to helping you through that particular stage.