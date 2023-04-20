Meta’s Prineville Data Center Presents Family Access Network with $5,000 Grant

The Family Access Network (FAN) attended a check presentation event put on by Meta’s Prineville Data Center last week to accept a $5,000 2023 Data Center Community Action Grant. The funds will help FAN’s Crook County program connect children and their family members in need to crucial resources that will help keep kids in school, ready to learn. During the first two quarters of the 2022-23 school year, FAN’s two Crook County advocates have already connected 271 individuals to basic-needs services.

“We were thrilled to be among the nonprofits selected for a Data Center Community Action Grant,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Since placing our first advocate in Crook County in 2016, FAN has been excited to cultivate relationships that can help local kids thrive. Many thanks to Meta Prineville Data Center for their support!”

Meta supports long-term community vitality through their Data Center Community Action Grants program by investing in local schools and nonprofits These grants are available to projects that address critical community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connect people online or off or improve local science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. They are proud to call their data center communities home and to build lasting partnerships to help them thrive.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs. In its 30 years of operation in Central Oregon, FAN has assisted over 177,000 individuals, opening doors to hope, help and new possibilities.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675