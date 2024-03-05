Meyer Memorial Trust Awards Family Access Network $37,500

Meyer Memorial Trust has awarded Family Access Network (FAN) a grant of $37,500 to bolster FAN advocate services throughout Central Oregon. In the first half of the 2023-24 school year alone, FAN advocates facilitated connections for 5,309 individuals across the region, linking them to essential resources like nourishing food, secure shelter, seasonally appropriate clothing, school supplies, and much more. The funding from Meyer Memorial Trust will further strengthen FAN advocate services, benefiting local students.

“We are deeply grateful to Meyer Memorial Trust for their generous grant, which will greatly enhance our ability to serve Central Oregon,” said Julie Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their commitment to accelerating racial, social, and economic justice aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re honored to be part of their vision for a brighter future.”

Established in 1982, Meyer Memorial Trust has awarded roughly $930 million in grants and program-related investments to more than 3,500 organizations in Oregon. Their mission is to accelerate racial, social, and economic justice for the collective well-being of Oregon’s lands and peoples. In 2023, Meyer Memorial Trust announced new funding priorities to support and advance: Our Empowered Youth, Our Collective Prosperity, Our Resilient Places, Our Shared Purpose, and Together, We Rise. These priorities are driven by their vision of a future where all people are welcome, included, and empowered to positively impact their communities and the world around them.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675