Meyer Memorial Trust Extends Family Access Network Grant

An Additional $37,500 will Benefit Low-Income Central Oregon Children

Meyer Memorial Trust has granted Family Access Network (FAN) an additional $37,500, extending an existing two-year grant commitment to three years. These funds will continue to help children and families who are low-income, experiencing homelessness or living in poverty connect to basic-needs services like food, clothing, shelter, health care, school supplies and more.

“Meyer Memorial Trust’s continuing support of our mission is deeply appreciated as FAN works to alleviate poverty during these exceptionally difficult times,” said Julie Lyche, FAN executive director. “We’re grateful that Meyer Memorial recognizes the good work our advocates are doing each day to help Central Oregon children thrive.”

Established in 1982, Meyer Memorial Trust has awarded roughly $840 million in grants and program-related investments to more than 3,380 organizations in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Since 2016, they’ve focused their grant making to better align with their mission: to work with and invest in organizations, communities, ideas and efforts that contribute to a flourishing and equitable Oregon. Today, they see their role as working to dismantle barriers to equity in education, housing and the environment and to improve community conditions so that all Oregonians can reach their full potential.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675