Michigan Prepares to Launch Online Gambling and Sports Betting

All sports bettors will have the chance to bet online in Michigan in 2021. Governor Whitmer signed the resolution one year earlier and shared it officially using her Twitter profile. This means that you will also have the chance to play slot casino games online legally.

Initially, the plans were for Michigan to legalize all gambling activities by the end of 2020. However, considering the volatile situation worldwide, the government postponed this decision for the early months of 2021. Of course, the resolution has been signed already, and no one will stop Michigan players from legal gambling online.

After allowing online gambling, all sportsbooks and online casino sites must obtain a valid license to operate in Michigan. Usually, this can take up to 15 days, and if everything is fine, players from the state will have the chance to place their bets legally on the Superbowl event 2021, which will take place in February.

What to Know About Launching Gambling Online in Michigan

You need to know that before everything is all right with online sports betting in Michigan, there are many things to happen. The whole procedure is taking time, especially on an administrative level. We have managed to find out some critical facts about online gaming:

It will take around a year before the whole process is complete.

There are already some provisional licenses issued.

The economics in the whole area will suffer rapid growth.

There are specific rules that every player in Michigan must follow.



A Year in Making Everything Legal

As you know, Michigan sports betting is illegal so far, but there are some licensed gambling activities on the state’s territory. For example, you can already play Michigan Lottery games, but still, you cannot visit any online casinos or sports gambling sites.

Answering the question “is online gambling legal in Michigan” is partly yes, and soon it can be entirely legal. There are already many sites that started preparing for the new changes that will take place in 2021. There is a big list with requirements that every sportsbook or casino site must mark as complete.

Before Covid-19 was detected, there were already some in-person sportsbooks offering services offline. Unfortunately, all sports events were delayed for a while, and there were no betting shops opened until October. The sector protested because of the situation making the Governor sign the resolution for allowing sports online betting.

In December, when it was already clear that online betting will be licensed, more than ten operators started preparing their documents to obtain the so-needed licenses. They received provisional licenses to operate as soon as everything is entirely legal.

15 Provisional Licenses Issued Earlier This Week

Once it became clear, everything related to the sports betting Michigan laws, some gaming companies started applying for the so-called provisional license. These companies sent lots of documents, and it is confirmed that 15 online sports betting sites were already licensed. They will have some time to establish their platforms and make everything according to the latest regulations. The full list of all approved operators is shared below.

American Wagering

William Hill represents American Wagering, and it provides sports betting services to its players all over the world.

Betfair Interactive US

Betfair Interactive is going to represent FanDuel Sportsbook, a top-rated platform in the US.

BetMGM

The company behind BetMGM is Roar Digital, and it is going to launch both a sportsbook and online casino.

Churchill Downs Interactive Gaming

TwinSpires is the company behind Churchill Downs Interactive Gaming, and it is a company dealing with horse racing betting.

Crown MI Gaming

This is one of the most popular companies in the USA. It is famous for its platform DraftKings.

GAN Nevada Inc.

GAN is a British company with a headquarter in Nevada too. It offers a wide selection of casino games.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.

Golden Nugget is a sportsbook that is already operating in New Jersey.

NYX Digital Gaming (USA)

When it comes to casino games and sportsbook, NYX Digital is offering exceptional services.

Parx Interactive Inc.

If you know Parx Casino, this is a Parx Interactive Inc brand, a company provider of many slots.

Penn Sports Interactive

Penn Sports Interactive is a company from Philadelphia. It is a fast-paced, growing organization in the sports betting and online casino sector.

PointsBet Michigan

It is a very popular odds betting company with a unique platform and excellent services.

Rush Street Interactive MI

Rush Street Interactive will provide all Michigan players with the chance to play casino games and bet on sports events.

Sports Information Services Limited

This is a company representing the fantastic product of Kambi – a sports betting company.

TSG Interactive US Services Limited

Fox Bet is the company behind TSG Interactive US. It has many casino brands for online gambling.

WSI US

WynnBet is a WSI product and is very likely to see it online for all players from Michigan as soon as online gambling is being officially allowed.

Online Casino Betting Will Boost the Revenue in the State

The state officials report that internet gambling will significantly impact economics in the whole area, especially after knowing that the Covid-19 will continue hitting in-person gambling.

The three most visited online casinos in Detroit, Michigan, are still closed, and players from the city wonder where to play their favorite games. It is good to point out that two of these three casinos closed by their own will because of the unavailability of dealing with the Covid-19 precautions.

The other three massive casinos – MGM, MotorCity, and Greektown, are operating on 15% capacity only, but almost no players visit them due to safety reasons. Casino operators reopened them in August, and for the first ten months after the beginning of the year, these gambling companies are suffering a 50% decrease in income.

Compared to the other states that have already legalized sports betting and casino gambling, this is a feeble financial report. For example, New Jersey was among the first states to allow betting on sports and playing online casinos. For the first ten months in the territory, there is a 43% increase in revenue because online sports betting is legal.

One of the biggest reasons the state officials approved the resolution for online gambling is the money they will receive from all casinos and sportsbooks with licenses. Reports suggest that they can expect around $1 million from tax revenues and other regulations.

Some Rules to be Followed

Of course, the government will limit online gambling in Michigan with many terms and conditions. These rules will apply to the gaming companies and all the players who want to join their sites and start playing legally. For example, if you are aged 21 or less, you will not be allowed to gamble online. You are obligated to pay a fixed tax rate of 8.4% on all your potential winnings. Besides, every online casino or sportsbook must work with responsible gambling organizations if players need professional help in periods of addiction.