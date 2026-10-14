Mid Oregon Awarded Top Workplaces for 2026

(Consumer Lending team members celebrate Mid Oregon’s commitment to community support while shopping for needed supplies for Family Access Network | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union has earned a 2026 Top Workplaces Regional Award published by The Oregonian. This is the fifth consecutive year the financial institution has received this award.

Mid Oregon was specially recognized for Culture Excellence Awards in the categories of Purpose & Values, Work-Life Flexibility, Professional Development, Leadership, Innovation, Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation, Compensation & Benefits. They also earned Top Workplaces recognition across the Financial Services Industry in 2024-2026 and in the Top Workplaces USA Awards 2025-2026 published by USA Today.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 24 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization; including values, interdepartmental communication, inclusion, execution, and well-being, just to name a few.

“Receiving the Top Workplaces award for five consecutive years is a true testament to the culture we have built together at Mid Oregon,” said Kari Joel, vice president of Human Resources. “This honor reflects the dedication of every team member, as it is based solely on their feedback regarding what makes Mid Oregon not just a great place to work, but a place where they can grow and succeed. This healthy culture enables us to provide exceptional service to our members daily.”

Of the 102 companies named over three size categories in Oregon and Southwest Washington, Mid Oregon was ranked number 10 in the category of Midsize Employers, those with 100-499 employees. Out of those 44 companies, Mid Oregon was the top-ranking financial institution. Mid Oregon was also one of only four financial institutions to receive recognition in any size category.

“Organizations that listen to their people consistently outperform,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Because Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, they reveal what people truly experience at work. The winning employers aren’t just talking about culture. They’re intentionally building and proving it through the voice of their people.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a member-owned, full‑service financial cooperative serving Central Oregon since 1957. With more than 54,000 members and over $939 million in assets, Mid Oregon focuses on building relationships that positively impact people and communities. Beginning in 2026 the field of membership for Mid Oregon expanded to encompass 24 Oregon Counties. The credit union has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for five consecutive years, including 2026, and ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Chosen as the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023–2026. To learn more about services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, visit midoregon.com.