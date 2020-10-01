Mid Oregon Credit Union Provides Wildfire Relief

Mid Oregon Credit Union has implemented several efforts to support those affected by Oregon’s wildfires, including:

Partnership with the American Red Cross (ARC) on a dedicated webpage , where the community and credit union members and staff can donate funds. Thus far, 110 contributors have donated more than $10,500. Financial donations are still being accepted. For details about the ARC’s western wildfire response in the Cascades region, visit redcross.org/local/oregon/about-us/our-work/western-wildfires.html .

Introduction of a Fire Assistance Relief Emergency (FARE) loan for members. The FARE loan offers the opportunity to borrow any amount up to the applicant’s monthly gross income, with an overall limit of $5,000. The rate is 3 percent APR fixed for the life of the loan, and a 48-month maximum term. Borrowers have 90 days before the first payment is due. To apply, visit this link , or contact one of Mid Oregon’s seven locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters.

Support of the Rotary’s Fire Relief Fund. The Rotary clubs in Central and Southern Oregon and Northern California (District 5110) are collaborating to raise funds to be distributed via grants to rebuild the fire devastated areas. An international Rotary in Thailand (District 3340) pledged to match every dollar raised up to $10,000 for this fund. District 5110 pledged an additional $10,000 to match Thailand’s pledge. Public and corporate donations are needed to meet these matches; visit this link for more info.

Wildfires have burned almost one million acres throughout the state of Oregon, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Fires and Hotspots Dashboard. During the height of the wildfires, almost 10 percent of the state’s population was under some level of evacuation orders, according to Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown.

“We are saddened by the wildfires’ destruction of communities in Oregon,” says Kyle Frick, VP of marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “With these efforts, we hope to offer some relief to those affected by the wildfires. That is what a credit union does, people helping people.”

“We have a continuing need to shelter, feed and assess those affected by the wildfires. These funds enable us to care for our neighbors. We are grateful to Mid Oregon Credit Union and all of the contributors,” commented Roxanne Myslewski, regional philanthropy officer for the American Red Cross, Cascades Region.

The Central and Eastern Oregon Chapter of the American Red Cross is one of four chapters of the Red Cross Cascades Region. This chapter serves the residents of Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco, Wheeler, Burns Paiute Reservation, Umatilla Reservation and Warm Springs Reservation.

midoregon.com