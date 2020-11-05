Mid Oregon Launches Annual Holiday Dough Fundraiser 

Mid Oregon Credit Union is encouraging the communities it serves to contribute to the annual Holiday Dough Fundraiser that supports local charities that provide food, clothing and shelter for individuals and families in the greatest need during the holidays.



Members and the general public can stop by any Mid Oregon branch to make a Holiday Dough donation by cash or check through December 1, 2020. For contactless donations, members can use a convenient online form at midoregon.com or call the Contact Center at 541-382-1795. All contributions stay in the community where they are collected. No amount is too big or too small. One hundred percent of the donations will benefit these local agencies:



Giving back to the community is a core value of Mid Oregon Credit Union, aligning with its credit union philosophy of people helping people. Mid Oregon members and the community responded generously during the 2019 Holiday Dough effort, contributing nearly $3,500 to local holiday food banks.



“This time of year is challenging for some local families — more so in 2020. When putting food on the table is a daily struggle, planning a festive holiday meal can be almost impossible,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We are humbled by the community’s generosity and honored to facilitate this effort that supports those who are less fortunate.”

midoregon.com