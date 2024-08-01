Mid Oregon Launches Annual Supplies 4 Schools Fundraiser

(Mid Oregon Madras 2023 Supplies 4 Schools Donations | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union, in partnership with Family Access Network (FAN), has kicked off its annual Supplies 4 Schools drive. For over two decades, Mid Oregon members have generously supported Central Oregon K-12 students to get a good start on the school year with the supplies and tools they need to be successful.

Throughout the month of August, Mid Oregon is collecting school supplies and financial donations from members and the community at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Sisters. Interested members and non-members can also donate online using their debit or credit cards by visiting the Supplies 4 Schools page at midoregon.com.

“FAN is an amazing organization that helps kids stay in school by removing barriers and helping meet their family’s basic needs,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with our community to collect school supplies to support the work of FAN in Central Oregon school districts for over 20 years!”

Supplies 4 Schools donations stay in the local communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon partners with local FAN advocates and school districts to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities especially as classroom needs have changed.

“We see an ever-increasing need for modern school items like headphones and water bottles, as well as classic items such as notebooks and backpacks,” says Kelsey Seymour, FAN Community Outreach coordinator. “These essential items are key for students to fully engage in their education. The school supplies donated by community drives, like Supplies 4 Schools allow every student the chance to come to school ready to learn.”

Most-needed items for the 2024-25 school year include water bottles, backpacks (all sizes), headphones, mechanical pencils and lead, 3” binders, college-ruled spiral notebooks, pencil pouches and highlighters.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 48,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake and North Klamath Counties and nearly $737 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022 and 2023. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes for 2023 and 2024, and the Bend Bulletin, Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing and more.

midoregon.com • familyaccessnetwork.org