Mid Oregon Launches Annual Supplies 4 Schools Fundraiser

(Mid Oregon Madras 2024 Supplies 4 Schools Donations | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union, in partnership with the Family Access Network (FAN), is excited to announce the kickoff of its annual Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser throughout the month of August. This initiative helps supply K-12 students across Central Oregon with the essential tools they need for a successful academic year.

How to Donate:

Beginning August 1, community members can drop off new school supplies or make financial donations at any of Mid Oregon’s eight branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Sisters. For added convenience, secure online financial donations can also be made using debit or credit cards by visiting the Supplies 4 Schools page at midoregon.com.

Local Impact, Local Support:

Every donation to Supplies 4 Schools directly benefits students in the communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon collaborates closely with local FAN advocates and school districts to ensure that supplies reach students in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties who may lack necessary items, especially as classroom needs continue to evolve.

“FAN is an amazing organization that helps kids stay in school by removing barriers and helping meet their family’s basic needs,” said Kyle Frick, SVP of Marketing and Community Relations at Mid Oregon. “We are proud to partner with our community to collect school supplies, supporting FAN’s vital work in Central Oregon school districts for over 20 years.”

Meeting Evolving Student Needs:

For over two decades, Mid Oregon members have generously supported Central Oregon students, helping them start the school year strong. The demand for various supplies remains high, including both traditional and modern necessities.

“In uncertain times like these it is the tangible, donated items like school supplies that give students a concrete sense of stability and belonging, said Kelsey Seymour, FAN Community Outreach Coordinator. We are so grateful to Supplies 4 Schools for meeting the needs of the moment with us.”

Most-needed items for the 2025-26 school year include water bottles, backpacks (all sizes), headphones, mechanical pencils and lead, 3” binders, college-ruled spiral notebooks, pencil pouches and highlighters.

About Mid Oregon Credit Union:

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 50,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake and North Klamath Counties and more than $800 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022, 2023 and 2024. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes for 2023 and 2024 and received the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023 and 2024.

About Family Access Network:

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing and more.

midoregon.com • familyaccessnetwork.org