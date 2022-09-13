Mid Oregon Members Donate School Supplies and Cash for Students

(Left) The Madras branch team and a Supplies 4 Schools supporter are all smiles as they display the generosity of the credit union members. (Right) Sisters branch displays their array of school supplies | Photos courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

With the support of its members and the community, Mid Oregon Credit Union collected over $2,200 and several bins of school supplies for local students during its annual Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser.

Throughout the month of August, Mid Oregon collected school supplies and cash donations at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville and Sisters. All donations stay in the local communities where they were received.

“For almost two decades, Mid Oregon has helped Central Oregon K-12 students start the school year off right by providing them with the supplies they need to be successful the moment they walk into their classroom,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union.

Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network (FAN) to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities to succeed at school.

“FAN supported over 1,550 children with school supplies last year,” said Robyn Harmon, FAN project manager. “With the help from Mid Oregon’s Supplies 4 Schools donations, we will ensure each student has the tools they need to be ready to learn.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 42,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake and North Klamath Counties and over $650 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing and more.

midoregon.com • familyaccessnetwork.org