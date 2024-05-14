Mid Oregon Members Raise Over $5,900 for Youth Literacy

(Mid Oregon La Pine presents the funds raised to SMART Reading. La Pine earns top bragging rights, collecting $1,700 in donations from their community | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union’s inaugural SMART Reading fundraiser raised more than $5,900 with one hundred percent of funds staying in each of the six local communities where they were collected.

From April 8-26, Mid Oregon’s members and the community generously responded by making donations at credit union branches, online at midoregon.com, and over the phone. Many chose to write on cut-out books, sharing favorite book titles, authors, quotes, and encouragement for young readers.

SMART Reading donations were also accepted during Mid Oregon’s annual Free Shred event with Republic Services on Saturday, April 20. The one-day event raised $1,490 and shredded over 7,700 pounds of documents for more than 270 participants in Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Redmond.

The local breakdown of donations was: $772 for Bend community, $1,700 for La Pine community, $974 for Madras community, $410 for Prineville community, $731 for Redmond community, and $1,350 for Sisters community.

With over 60% of Oregon third graders currently not meeting reading benchmarks, this is a critical time for improving literacy rates. “Mid Oregon Members and SMART Reading committed to make an impact to improve literacy in Central Oregon’s communities,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations at Mid Oregon. “We are consistently impressed by the generosity of our members in support of these valuable community initiatives.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 47,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $706 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022 and 2023. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes and the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category.

SMART READING SMART Reading is a children’s literacy nonprofit that serves kids in Oregon’s highest need schools with two ingredients critical for literacy and learning success: one-on-one reading time and access to books. SMART Reading mobilizes volunteers to read with PreK through third-grade children, building confidence, literacy skills and a love of reading. SMART Reading provides a meaningful way for Oregonians to make a direct impact in their communities. Since 1992, SMART Reading has steadily grown to become Oregon’s largest volunteer literacy program. Kids in the program receive 14 new books throughout the school year to keep and read with their families.

midoregon.com • smartreading.org • 877-598-4633