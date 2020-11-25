Mid Oregon Opens New Sisters Branch

(Photo | Courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union is excited to announce its new branch building in Sisters. Conveniently located off Highway 20 at 650 N Arrowleaf Trail (next to McDonald’s), this full-service branch offers drive-up lanes with ATM and video teller services, as well as a wide array of loan and transaction services inside. It will also include a self-service coin machine.

Planning for this 3,500-square-foot building first began in January 2019 with building partners Sunwest Builders, Taylor Northwest and Steele Associates Architects.

“We are excited to open a full-service branch to better serve our growing membership in Sisters Country,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing at Mid Oregon. “We believe our new location will provide improved access for the local residents who shop and work nearby.”

The Mid Oregon Sisters branch showcases the creativity of Sisters artisans and the beauty of the local landscape. Outside the branch’s front entrance are metal representations of the three Sisters mountains (Faith, Hope and Charity) designed by Ponderosa Forge and Ironworks. They also developed a mountain chandelier with Z Glass Act in the branch’s lobby.

This branch is the seventh free-standing branch location for Mid Oregon Credit Union. Its business hours are Monday through Thursday 9am to 5pm and Friday 9am to 6pm. The prior Sisters branch first opened in March 2017 and had operated from leased space across from the Sisters Post Office.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 37,600 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, visit midoregon.com.

