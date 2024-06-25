Mid Oregon Ranks #1 in Oregon on Forbes List

Forbes List, 2024: America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State

Mid Oregon Credit Union was named the #1 Credit Union in Oregon for the second consecutive year by Forbes and research firm, Statista.

“We are honored to once-again be chosen as Oregon’s top credit union by Forbes. This honor is special because it is driven 100 percent by our market presence and how people rate our service quality,” said Kevin Cole, president, and CEO of Mid Oregon. “It validates the exceptional work that Mid Oregon employees do every day to help our members and the communities we serve. I am so proud of the Mid Oregon team members for their commitment to professionalism, service, and community responsibility.”

Surveys of approximately 26,000 United States residents assessed metrics such as customer service, fees, digital offerings, financial advice given by representatives, and the trust that organizations inspired. Final rankings are based 80% on surveys and 20% on online reviews. Large nationwide credit unions with branches in more than 15 U.S. states were excluded.

“These top regional banks and credit unions have learned how to build a loyal customer base despite being smaller and having fewer resources than their larger counterparts.” said Shefali Kapada of Forbes.

The complete list of Forbes Best-In-State Credit Unions is available online at forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-credit-unions.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With nearly 48,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $706 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022 and 2023. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes for 2023 and 2024, and the Bend Bulletin, Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category.

