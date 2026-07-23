Mid Oregon Receives Fifth Crystal Performance Award

(Mid Oregon executive team celebrates the 2025 Raddon Crystal Award. The credit union has received five Crystal Awards since 2020. (L-R) Kyle Frick, Sr VP Marketing and Community Relations; Jeff Sanders, VP Information Technology; Robert Dennis, Sr. VP Risk Management; Sarah Hix, Sr. VP Finance; Kevin Cole, President and CEO; Tina Amato, VP Branch Services; Kari Joel, VP Human Resources; Mitzi Smith, VP Digital Delivery; Desiree Walker, Executive Assistant to the President/CEO; Matt Mitchell, Chief Lending Officer | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union received a 2025 Crystal Performance Award from Raddon. Raddon presents these prestigious awards each year to the participants in their Performance Analytics program. The outstanding institutions of 2025 are among the top three percent of institutions analyzed by Raddon, a Fiserv company.

Each recipient credit union was selected based on an analysis of key performance metrics focused on service, member relationships, sales, and financial soundness within their asset class on the Raddon Performance Index. Mid Oregon has received the Crystal Performance Award five times since 2020.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for the fifth year,” said Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon. “This level of sustained excellence is a testament to the work our team does every day to build relationships that positively impact our members and the communities in which we operate. We are so honored that Central Oregonians have chosen Mid Oregon Credit Union and entrusted us to help them meet their financial goals.”

“We applaud these organizations and their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, driving growth, and creating meaningful impact within their communities, said Bill Handel, general manager, and chief economist at Raddon. “At Raddon, we are proud to partner with credit unions that set the standard for success in the credit union industry.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a member-owned, full‑service financial cooperative serving Central Oregon since 1957. With more than 53,000 members and over $917 million in assets, Mid Oregon focuses on building relationships that positively impact people and communities. Beginning in 2026 the field of membership for Mid Oregon expanded to encompass 24 Oregon Counties. The credit union has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for four consecutive years, including 2025, and ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes in 2023, 2024, and 2025. It also received the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023–2025.

Raddon, a Fiserv company, has been providing financial institutions with research-based solutions since 1983. Raddon works exclusively with financial institutions and has a unique understanding of the industry, resulting in the ability to apply practical know-how to the challenges and opportunities financial institutions face. Raddon combines best practices in research and analysis with consulting and technology solutions to help institutions achieve sustainable growth and improve financial performance.

midoregon.com • fiserv.com