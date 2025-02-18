Mid Oregon Receives Fourth Crystal Performance Award

(Mid Oregon executive team poses with the 2024 Raddon Crystal Award. The credit union has received four Crystal Awards since 2020 (L-R) Kari Joel, VP Human Resources; Jeff Sanders, VP Information Technology; Matt Mitchell, Chief Lending Officer; Tina Amato, VP Branch Services; Kevin Cole, President and CEO; Sarah Hix, VP Finance; Robert Dennis, Sr VP Risk Management; Mitzi Smith, VP Digital Delivery; Kyle Frick, Sr VP Marketing and Community Relations; Desiree Walker, Executive Assistant to the President/CEO | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union received a 2024 Crystal Performance Award from Raddon. Raddon presents these prestigious awards each year to the participants in their Performance Analytics program. The 20 exceptional institutions of 2024 are among the top three percent of institutions analyzed by Raddon, a Fiserv company.

Mid Oregon has received the Crystal Performance Award four times since 2020 and is ranked in the 99th percentile overall in this benchmark.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for the fourth straight year Raddon Financial Group has given Crystal Awards,” said Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon. “This level of sustained excellence is a testament to the work our team does every day to serve our members and the communities in which we operate. We are so honored that Central Oregonians have chosen Mid Oregon Credit Union and entrusted us to help them meet their financial goals.”

“We applaud these organizations and their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, driving growth, and creating meaningful impact within their communities, said Bill Handel, general manager, and chief economist at Raddon. “At Raddon, we are proud to partner with credit unions that set the standard for success in the credit union industry.”

Each recipient credit union was selected based on an analysis of key performance metrics focused on service, member relationships, sales, and financial soundness within their asset class on the Raddon Performance Index™. Award recipients were honored during an invitation-only, virtual gathering for chief executives and their teams.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With nearly 49,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and close to $759 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022, 2023, and 2024. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes for 2023 and 2024 and received the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023 and 2024.

Raddon, a Fiserv company, has been providing financial institutions with research-based solutions since 1983. Raddon works exclusively with financial institutions and has a unique understanding of the industry, resulting in the ability to apply practical know-how to the challenges and opportunities financial institutions face. Raddon combines best practices in research and analysis with consulting and technology solutions to help institutions achieve sustainable growth and improve financial performance.

midoregon.com • fiserv.com