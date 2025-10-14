Mid Oregon Selected as Best of the Best of Bend

Mid Oregon Credit Union was honored to win first place in the credit union category for the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Awards.

Earlier this year, the community was invited to nominate their favorite service providers, businesses, and destinations as the Best of the Best of Bend. Three top nominees from each category advanced to a second round of voting, with the winner being announced at an award gala on September 25. Mid Oregon won the top honor for the third consecutive year.

“We are appreciative of our friends and neighbors in Central Oregon, who recognize the great work our team does to serve them,” said Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon president and CEO. “We are proud of our history of service to the people and communities we serve.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 50,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and more than $800 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for four consecutive years including 2025. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes for 2023, 2024, and 2025 and received the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

