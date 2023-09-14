Mid Oregon Selected as Best of the Best of Bend

(Mid Oregon Credit Union and Mid Oregon Wealth Management at the award gala | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union and Mid Oregon Wealth Management were honored to receive the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Awards in the credit union and financial planning categories.

Earlier this year, the community was invited to nominate their favorite service providers, businesses, and destinations as the Best of the Best of Bend. Three top nominees from each category advanced to a second round of voting, with the winner being announced at an award gala on September 8.

“We thank our community for their support,” said Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon CEO and president. “Our team works hard every day to make Mid Oregon the best place for you to save, borrow, and protect your money in Central Oregon. We’re very honored that you think so too!

“On behalf of Mid Oregon, we would like to recognize the honors we have received this evening by giving back to the community,” continued Cole.

Cole announced that Mid Oregon and KTVZ’s Once Class at a Time $500 award, which is given monthly to deserving teachers and classrooms, will increase to $1,000 this school year. The Boys and Girls Club of Bend and Kids Center will also receive an individual donation from the credit union.

