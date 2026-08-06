Mid Oregon Supplies 4 Schools Drive Equips Learning

(Mid Oregon Sisters team with Supplies 4 Schools donations | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union, in partnership with the Family Access Network (FAN), is excited to announce the kickoff of its annual Supplies 4 Schools drive and fundraiser throughout the month of August. This initiative helps supply K-12 students across Central Oregon with the essential tools they need for a successful academic year.

How to Donate: Starting August 1, community members can drop off new school supplies or make financial donations at any of Mid Oregon’s eight branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters. For added convenience, secure financial donations can also be made online by visiting the Supplies 4 Schools page at midoregon.com/community/supplies-4-schools.shtml.

Local Impact, Local Support: Every donation to Supplies 4 Schools directly benefits students in the communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon collaborates closely with local FAN advocates and school districts to ensure that supplies reach students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who may lack necessary items, especially as classroom needs continue to evolve.

“FAN is an amazing organization that helps kids stay in school by removing barriers and helping meet their family’s basic needs,” said Kyle Frick, SVP of Marketing and Community Relations at Mid Oregon. “We are proud to partner with our community to collect school supplies, supporting FAN’s vital work in Central Oregon school districts for over 20 years.”

Meeting Evolving Student Needs: For over two decades, Mid Oregon members have generously supported Central Oregon students, helping them start the school year strong. The demand for various supplies remains high, including both traditional and modern necessities.

“Every child should be able to walk into school feeling confident that they have all the supplies they need to succeed. Supplies 4 Schools helps to make sure that students across Central Oregon can show up to school with those supplies, feeling ready to learn.” shared Shelby Cala, FAN Community Outreach Coordinator. “FAN is grateful for the support of Mid Oregon Credit Union and proud to partner with an organization that understands the importance of supporting our Central Oregon children and families.”

Most-needed items for the 2026-27 school year include water bottles, backpacks (all sizes), headphones, mechanical pencils and lead, 3” binders, college-ruled spiral notebooks, pencil pouches, and highlighters.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a member-owned, full‑service financial cooperative serving Central Oregon since 1957. With more than 53,000 members and over $917 million in assets, Mid Oregon focuses on building relationships that positively impact people and communities. Beginning in 2026 the field of membership for Mid Oregon expanded to encompass 24 Oregon Counties. The credit union has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for four consecutive years, including 2025, and ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes in 2023, 2024, and 2025. It also received the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023–2025.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing, and more.

midoregon.com • familyaccessnetwork.org