Mid Oregon Supplies 4 Schools Empowers Success

(Equipment Share donates a truckload of school supplies to the Mid Oregon Redmond Branch. Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

With the support of its members, staff and the community, Mid Oregon Credit Union collected several generous bins of school supplies for local students during its annual Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser benefiting Family Access Network.

During August, Mid Oregon collected school supplies and cash donations at each of their eight branches across Central Oregon. Every donation to Supplies 4 Schools directly benefits students in the communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon collaborates closely with local FAN advocates and school districts to ensure that supplies reach students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who may lack necessary items, especially as classroom needs continue to evolve.

“FAN is an amazing organization that helps kids stay in school by removing barriers and helping meet their family’s basic needs,” said Kyle Frick, SVP of marketing and community relations at Mid Oregon. “We are proud to partner with our community to collect school supplies, supporting FAN’s vital work in Central Oregon school districts for over 20 years.”

“Every child should be able to walk into school feeling confident that they have all the supplies they need to succeed. Supplies 4 Schools helps to make sure that students across Central Oregon can show up to school with those supplies, feeling ready to learn.” shared Shelby Cala, FAN community outreach coordinator. “FAN is grateful for the support of Mid Oregon Credit Union and proud to partner with an organization that understands the importance of supporting our Central Oregon children and families.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a member-owned, full service financial cooperative serving Central Oregon since 1957. With more than 54,000 members and over $939 million in assets, Mid Oregon focuses on building relationships that positively impact people and communities. Beginning in 2026 the field of membership for Mid Oregon expanded to encompass 24 Oregon Counties. The credit union has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for five consecutive years, including 2026, and ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Chosen as the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023–2026. To learn more about services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, visit midoregon.com.