Mid Oregon Wealth Management Representative Named Rookie of the Year

(L-R) TruStage’s Christopher Allen, Registered Representative Marc Cabanilla from Mid Oregon Wealth Management, and Mid Oregon Credit Union CEO Kevin Cole. Cabanilla was named a TruStage Rookie of the Year in acknowledgement of his work ethic, professionalism, and contributions to the growth of the Mid Oregon Wealth Management program | Photo courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

TruStage Financial Group awarded Marc Cabanilla of Mid Oregon Wealth Management Retirement and Investment Planning as 2023 Rookie of the Year.

Cabanilla was recognized for his outstanding start in his first year at Mid Oregon Wealth Management, citing several key accomplishments, including:

$657,850 in 2023 GDC Production, finishing fourth overall on the Northwest Team

$28M in new deposits, finishing second overall on the Northwest Team

$10M in new fee-based assets under management

Assisting clients with a broad product mix

In addition to achieving significant growth for the Mid Oregon Wealth Management program, Marc was also recognized for his other professional and leadership accomplishments, receiving the 2023 Bright Futures award, being named #15 in the Honors Academy, as well as other recognition for his contributions on team calls and as a trusted resource for other representatives.

Although Cabanilla was chosen as “Rookie of the Year” for his first year’s accomplishments at Mid Oregon Wealth Management, he is not new to the retirement and investment planning industry, having started his career in Utah at a local investment firm and later at a credit union. He brought that experience, as well as a dedication to serving his community, to his role on Mid Oregon Wealth Management’s team in late 2022.

“Marc has been such a great addition to the Mid Oregon team. His work ethic, professionalism, and service quality have made fans of many members,” said Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon president/CEO. “We are so very proud of Marc’s recognition as Rookie of the Year and look forward to continued growth and success of the Mid Oregon Wealth Management program.”

Christopher Allen, TruStage’s Pacific Northwest Region Advisor Manager, added: “Marc has turned Mid Oregon Wealth Management into an impactful partnership which is now profitable for all parties. Marc leveraged his knowledge from his previous roles and turned our isolated program in Bend into a high growth and thriving business. In addition, he and his family have become part of the fabric of their new community, assisting in numerous community, religious, and volunteer activities.”

