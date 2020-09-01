Midtown Place: A Vision for Energizing Redmond’s Mid-Town

(Midtown Place | Rendering courtesy of Pinnacle Architecture)

Workforce families fuel Central Oregon’s economy but struggle to provide for their families due to Central Oregon’s inflated housing rates. Midtown Place, developed by Housing Works, will provide stable housing for 47 families who earn 60 percent of Redmond’s median income. Part of the City’s Mid-Town Plan, this catalyst project aims to energize the area, connect the residential zone to the East and commercial area to the West, and create a sense of place. With a bold statement on NE Fifth Street, the exterior design reinforces the district’s historic art deco heritage and activates the street to begin creating a walkable area.

Designed for active families by Pinnacle Architecture, Midtown Place features efficient, open floorplans and patio/deck access extending the residents’ outdoor living space. Community rooms are located on the first and second floor, with plenty of room for educational classes or resident activities. The second floor community room opens to a spacious rooftop deck. Indoor and Outdoor bike storage plays homage to the Central Oregon lifestyle. Providing a mix of community space and quality units help our community members build a better future.

This project is an excellent example of community engagement and strategic planning. The City of Redmond crafted a Mid-Town Plan in 2015 to help link the Downtown Urban Renewal District, Downtown and the Medical District to create a more vibrant, sustainable community. To incentivize development, the City published a request for proposals from developers for ideas. The site was one of four opportunity infill areas identified in the 2015 plan. Pinnacle worked with Housing Works to prepare a response and ultimately win the project. The City provided the property at a discounted price and gap financing through a low-interest loan, in addition to a System Development Charge buy-down, streamlined and expedited permitting process, and permit fee waivers. Because of community support, including a four percent low-income tax credit from Oregon Housing and Community Services, families will thrive, and the neighborhood will begin its transformation.

Pacific Construction & Development will begin the foundation in September. The project will be completed next fall. Ashley & Vance Engineering is providing structural and civil engineering and Sazan Group is supplying mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering.

To view a video of the project, visit pinnaclearchitecture.com/portfolio/midtown-place.

PinnacleArchitecture.com • 541-388-9897