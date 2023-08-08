(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

Join the City Club of Central Oregon (CCCO) for a discussion about the state of student behavior in our schools. Changes in student behavior and discipline policies are impacting the experience of children and teachers in our classrooms. What do teachers, counselors, students and parents need to do to respond to behavioral issues fairly and effectively? Further, what impacts are we seeing as a community as these students graduate? What populations are most impacted?

Join us for insights from teaching, school administration and counseling experts about the current direction of student behavior and discipline in our schools and how we as a community can respond.

Panelists:

Eric Powell, Assistant Director of Student Services- Bend-La Pine Schools

Lucy Purgason, Assistant Professor, Counseling- OSU Cascades

Sonya Littledear Evans, Deputy Director Juvenile Community Justice for Deschutes County

Discussion moderated by Taylor Bayly, Special Projects Reporter at The Bulletin

Forum Details:

Event: (Mis)Behavior in the Classroom: Carrot, Stick or ..?

When: August 17, 2023

Time: 11:30am-1pm

Where: Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Register and information: cityclubco.org

