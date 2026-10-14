Missing Teen Highlights Prevention Urgency

(Graphic courtesy of In Our Backyard)

When a 15-year-old girl goes missing from her home, every moment matters. The recent report of Marquel Heath, a Warm Springs teenager last seen on October 6, is a sobering reminder of how urgently vulnerable children need protection, awareness and a community who are ready to act. Warm Springs Police are asking the public for help locating her. While the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been established, her case brings renewed attention to the importance of recognizing risks, speaking up when something seems wrong and ensuring young people know where to turn for help.

At In Our Backyard (IOB), we believe the best time to fight exploitation is before it ever happens. Through IOB;’s Teens Against Trafficking program, IOB equips young people with practical tools to recognize unsafe behavior and potential trafficking risks, and empowers them to speak up, seek help and support their peers.

On Friday, October 16, Central Oregonians can help make this work possible at IOB’s Annual Freedom Fundraiser: Disco Rodeo. Guests are invited to dust off their cowboy boots and add a little disco sparkle for an evening of fun and purpose. The evening features a champagne welcome, dinner by Chef Brian Garza of Fire Fare, complimentary beer and wine, and live and silent auctions and prizes.

A local Bend survivor will share how human trafficking prevention education is reaching students in Central Oregon schools. In conjunction with IOB’s 17-year anti-trafficking efforts surrounding Super Bowl, Lieutenant Josh Singleton from Santa Clara County, DA’s office will share actual case stories and outcomes from our collaborative 2026 Super Bowl efforts. During that operation 29 sex traffickers were arrested and 73 victims recovered, including 10 minors.

The evening will also feature the Pick Your Paradise Raffle, where a $100 ticket gives one lucky winner the opportunity to choose an unforgettable getaway from a selection of dream destinations. Funds raised will support IOB’s work to educate youth, mobilize communities, equip volunteers and businesses, collaborate with survivors and law enforcement, and create actionable pathways to freedom. InOurBackyard.org