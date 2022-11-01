Mission Building Returns as Presenting Sponsor of High Desert Chamber Music

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) announced that Mission Building has returned this year as Presenting Sponsor of their 2022-23 15th anniversary season. Supporting HDCM since 2008, Mission Building has been a continued presence and valued contributor to our growth and success. They are a Bend-based general contractor.

“We are proud to support and involve ourselves with an organization that has such a profound impact on the cultural landscape of Central Oregon. We are looking forward to another exciting season and continued partnership,” states Francis Senger, owner of Mission Building.

Returning as Concert Sponsors this season are German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, and the Pine Tavern Restaurant. Title sponsors include Combined Communications, Cascade A&E, with additional support from the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta, and Bend Broadband.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at the office in Downtown Bend.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com