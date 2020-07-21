Modern Ecommerce Means Real Online Accessibility

Ecommerce has always been one of the fastest-moving industries, but today’s pace is relentless. More people than ever rely on Ecommerce to make everyday purchases.

As Ecommerce continues to grow, there are commercial, ethical, and legal reasons why websites and apps need to be truly accessible for all users. Thankfully, there are on-demand accessibility crowd-testing platforms that help Ecommerce companies reach compliance faster.

Let’s learn more about what they can do for your Ecommerce company.

Incorporate People with Disabilities in Your Development Cycle

Real online accessibility requires incorporating people with various disabilities to test your products early on in your development cycle. Rather than thinking of accessibility as an add-on, it needs to be built right into each phase of development.

The best on-demand accessibility crowd-testing platforms like the one available at Makeitfable.com connect companies with engaged communities of real people living with various disabilities, so their testing is accurate and credible. Usability research needs to be founded on statistics and user insights that can be observed via feedback methodologies, such as task analysis, observation techniques, and others.

Ecommerce companies can skip recruitment when they have a dedicated community of testers with an assortment of disabilities built into their early development cycles, ultimately saving them time and money.

A Variety of Testing

It’s essential to analyze web and mobile experiences with diverse users. When companies make a mobile website or app, they need to know it can be customized for any user on any device. This means testing the product on every version of Apple and Android software.

Ecommerce companies must also test their websites and apps against a wide range of disabilities and assistive technologies. Being able to instantly schedule interviews and prototype reviews with people who really use assistive technology is an enormous asset.

It’s also invaluable to be able to request compatibility tests, review WCAG, and get expert remediation advice with quick results. Automation can be helpful in testing, but having staging environments where actual people with a cross-section of abilities and technologies test your product or service is an important differentiator.

Accessibility quality assurance needs to be robust, and companies should expect feedback within a couple of days. Testers will be in live and direct contact with the company, but they also need to conduct unmoderated testing. Combining these approaches helps identify barriers, assess experiences, and solve problems before the product’s public launch.

Maximize Your Audience

There’s simply no downside to pursuing universal accessibility because it makes your market as large as possible. AODA laws make it a legal requirement, but commercial self-interest also dictates that your website and app should be in the hands of as many people as possible.

An on-demand accessibility crowd-testing platform can help companies develop a custom roadmap based on the needs of all users.

The modern world runs on the internet. Universal digital accessibility is something every contemporary Ecommerce company must provide to customers, but it’s also a value to constantly embody and an ongoing process that needs to be built into each phase of development. To get truly universal accessibility in less time, Ecommerce companies need to consult an on-demand accessibility crowd-testing platform.