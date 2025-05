(Photo by Todd Cary)

Mother’s Day

Celebrate mom with a free trip to the Museum on May 11

Happy Mother’s Day! For all the mothers and those who serve as mothers, we invite you to explore the Museum for FREE on Sunday, May 11.

Mother’s Day at the Museum

Sunday, May 11, 9am-5pm

FREE for moms and those who serve as moms

Museum is open to the general public.

highdesertmuseum.org