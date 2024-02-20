Monster Truck Nitro Tour Back Again in Redmond

(Graphics courtesy of Breaking Free Media)

Redmond will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks, as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour invades the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on February 24 for TWO MONSTER shows! See these in-credible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party.

Feel the Monster Truck Thunder!

JURASSIC ATTACK… Watch him take a BITE out of the Competition!

Watch him take a BITE out of the Competition! KAMAKAZI… He’s going to take His shot for the WIN!

He’s going to take His shot for the WIN! PLAY’N FOR KEEPS… Get ready to SCREAM!

Get ready to SCREAM! SURVIVOR… This MONSTER will PULL out all his TRICKS!

This MONSTER will PULL out all his TRICKS! ENFORCER… He’s going to RULE the COMPETITION!

Additional Features

Pit Party & Driver Autograph Session… Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.

Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. Gambler 500 Tuff Truck Challenge… Watch as these hard core off- roaders go head-to-head to find the toughest riders!

Watch as these hard core off- roaders go head-to-head to find the toughest riders! Freestyle Motocross… The best of the best will be performing sick tricks; including: roof scrapping Cliffhangers, Double Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs, and of course THE BACKFLIP!

The best of the best will be performing sick tricks; including: roof scrapping Cliffhangers, Double Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs, and of course THE BACKFLIP! Ride Truck… That’s right! Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission!

Show Time & Date

Saturday, February 24 — 1:30pm (Pit Party 12-1pm)

Saturday, February 24 — 7:30pm (Pit Party 6-7pm)

Deschutes County Fair & Expo First Interstate Bank Center

expo.deschutes.org • 541-548-2711

Advance discount tickets are available online at MonsterTruckTour.com OR get them at the gate.

Tickets are subject to a service charge.

Children 2 and under are FREE

Ticket prices increase on show day

Trucks are subject to change

Parking is subject to a fee

Event will run rain or shine

Saturday Matinee Show… Kids Get a Free Tour Gift While Supplies Last!!!

MonsterTruckTour.com • 888-760-3222 • expo.deschutes.org