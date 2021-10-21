Moonstruck Chocolate Co. Expands to Central Oregon, Announces Holiday Pop-Up

(Photo | Courtesy of Moonstruck Chocolate Co.)

Premier handcrafted gourmet chocolate maker, Moonstruck Chocolate Co., is expanding to Central Oregon with the announcement of a holiday pop-up shop at the Box Factory Breezeway located in Bend.

The pop-up shop will feature Moonstruck’s renowned signature specialty truffle collections, chocolate bars and hot cocoas, as well as their craft collections and seasonal holiday offerings.

“Moonstruck has a long history as a cherished Oregon brand and we’re thrilled to expand our availability in the Bend-area,” said Russell Sneddon, CEO of Moonstruck. “This is an exciting opportunity for our family-owned company to bring artisan-crafted, sustainably-sourced chocolate to a new market, and just in time for the holidays.”

Where: Box Factory Breezeway, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend, OR 97702

When: Grand opening is Wednesday, October 20, with normal business hours Wednesday through Sunday from 11am-6:30pm.

Moonstruck Chocolates are also available online at moonstruckchocolate.com, at its Portland-area stores on SW Alder, in Beaverton and at its St. Johns Factory & Store.

