More Good News from Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

We’ve raised nearly $3 million with our Humanity in Action Capital Campaign!

We have raised $2,865,020 toward our $4,000,000 goal! Our Capital Campaign seeks to build a foundation for us to build twenty homes per year, and to construct a new Redmond ReStore! Will you help us reach $3,000,000 before the end of the year? Click here to learn more about our campaign and here to donate now.

Who do we serve?

We serve working families, over 75 percent of which are single parents with no other road to homeownership.

Our families are teachers, service industry folk, firefighters, first responders, factory workers, road personnel, construction crew members and more. These families undergo an intensive homeowner education course, complete 250 hours of volunteer service, and then sign a traditional 30 year mortgage for their Habitat Homes. We’re proud to say that we recently welcomed ten families to our Townhomes in Redmond. Click here to learn more about Molly, the homeowner.

