Morrison-Maierle Named to the 2025 Best Firms to Work for List

Morrison-Maierle has recently been named to the Zweig Group’s 2025 Best Firms to Work For list. This honor recognizes outstanding workplaces in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries across the United States and Canada. The selection is based on workplace practices, employee benefits, retention rates and direct feedback from employees.

Morrison-Maierle achieved 12th place in the category for firms with over 200 employees and 19th place in the Multidisciplinary category. Firms were evaluated using a combined score from two surveys: a corporate survey assessing policies and practices and an anonymous employee survey that captured feedback on engagement, satisfaction and organizational culture.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Firms to Work For highlights our commitment to investing in our employee-owners and reinforces our goal of being an exceptional place to build a career. We are truly honored to receive this award,” said Letha Ebelt, Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer.

Morrison-Maierle has 12 offices in Montana (Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula and Kalispell); four in Wyoming (Casper, Sheridan, Cody and Gillette); one in Oregon (Bend); and one in Washington (Spokane).

m-m.net