Mosaic Community Health Ready to Help Central Oregonians Navigate Coming Medicaid Changes

With major changes coming to Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage, Mosaic Community Health is stepping up to make sure Central Oregon patients and community members don’t fall through the cracks. Mosaic’s Enrollment team has spent recent months preparing — adding staff, completing state-required certification training and planning to provide free, one-on-one support — so that anyone affected by the changes has somewhere local and trustworthy to turn.

“Mosaic team members have been preparing for months so that our community can have local support during this transition period, and so that no one loses health insurance coverage simply because a form or a deadline felt confusing,” said Cy Erickson, patient access manager at Mosaic Community Health. “We want everyone in Central Oregon to know that our help is free and available to anyone in the community, not just Mosaic patients.”

Approximately half of Mosaic’s patients rely on OHP for their health coverage — an estimated 17,000 people across the region. That scale is why Mosaic took action early: expanding Enrollment capacity and training Community Health Workers so that patients can get answers from someone they already trust, rather than navigating the changes alone.

What’s Changing

The changes stem from new federal requirements the state is rolling out under the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). This month, OHA began mailing informational notices to about 600,000 OHP members statewide; no immediate action is required, but members are encouraged to keep their contact information current. Starting Jan.1, 2027, some adults ages 19-64 will also need to show they meet new work or activity requirements when they apply for or renew coverage — rules that apply only to some members, with exemptions for pregnancy, disability-based eligibility, Medicare enrollment, and other qualifying situations.

Mosaic’s message to the community is simple: however the details apply to you, our team can walk you through it.

How to Get Help

Patients and community members — whether or not they currently see a Mosaic provider — can call Mosaic’s Enrollment line at 541-647-2717 for free, one-on-one help completing renewals, understanding notices from the state, or exploring other coverage options for anyone who no longer qualifies for OHP. Help is available in Spanish and English.

More information is also available online:

English: bit.ly/Mosaic-OHP-Help

Spanish: bit.ly/Mosaic-OHP-Ayuda

OHP members can also reach the state directly at benefits.oregon.gov or 1-800-699-9075, although Mosaic encourages Central Oregon residents to start with a call to Mosaic’s Enrollment line for a local, personal point of contact.

Mosaic will continue to share updates and resources with the community as the changes take effect.

Mosaic Community Health is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics across the region, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all. New patients are always welcome.

MosaicCH.org