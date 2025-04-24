Mosaic Receives $25,000 Gift from Les Schwab Tire Centers

Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Central Oregon, has received a $25,000 gift from Les Schwab Tire Centers to support their Street Medicine program and fundraising luncheon.

“At Les Schwab, we believe in showing up for our communities when it matters most. Mosaic’s Street Medicine program meets people in some of their most vulnerable moments, delivering care with urgency, dignity, and heart. That commitment to being there when people need you — that’s a value we share deeply. We’re proud to support such important, hands-on work happening right here in Central Oregon,” said Greg Waring, CMO at Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Recently, Mosaic’s Mobile Clinic team has brought street medicine directly to people living unsheltered across Central Oregon. This dedicated team, including a Mosaic medical provider, medical assistant and community health worker, delivers wrap-around, team-based care where it’s needed most. In 2024, the Street Medicine Institute recognized Mosaic’s impactful work by awarding the program one of two national Seed Grants, which includes a year of intensive consultative support from street medicine experts.

“We are honored to receive this gift from Les Schwab Tire Centers. Their partnership will support the expansion of our street medicine outreach, allowing us to provide critical healthcare services to more people who are living unsheltered in Central Oregon,” said Megan Haase, FNP and CEO of Mosaic. “We also appreciate their premier sponsorship of our fundraising luncheon, helping to support Mosaic’s mission to provide quality care to all.”

The “More Than Medical” Fundraising Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 7, from 11:30am-1pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend. Guests at the event will enjoy a nourishing meal while gathering with fellow supporters to learn more about Mosaic and their mission to provide trusted quality care, with compassion and support for all. Mosaic’s Street Medicine program will be highlighted at the event, and Les Schwab Tire Centers will be the premier sponsor.

Funds raised at this event will be used to ensure that current and future Mosaic patients continue to have access to comprehensive care for any stage of life. Mosaic currently serves more than 34,000 patients across the region, including several thousand patients who are unhoused.

“We’re proud to support Mosaic’s fundraising luncheon and help elevate the important work they do every day,” said Waring. “This event brings people together around a shared commitment to health, dignity, and care for all — values that strongly align with what we stand for at Les Schwab.”

To support the “More than Medical” Fundraising Luncheon as volunteer or guest, please email: donate@mosaicch.org. Learn more about the event at MosaicCH.org.

About Les Schwab Tire Centers:

Les Schwab Tire Centers started in 1952 with just one small tire shop in Prineville, Oregon. After more than 70 years of building on our founder’s belief in honesty, service and hard work, Les Schwab Tires is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States. Now, more than 8,500 employees in more than 570 locations across 14 states take pride in doing the right thing every day. That shows up in our unique tires–those we craft specifically for the roads our customers drive on. It’s in the best tire warranty in America. It’s in how we stand behind the promise to do more for customers and communities, every step of the way.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health (formerly known as Mosaic Medical) is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all.

MosaicCH.org