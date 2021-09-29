Most Effective Media Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Perhaps the most important and invaluable thing any business needs is people. Whether it’s customers, suppliers, clients, investors, or employees, people are what allow businesses to run. If you want your business to survive and thrive, you need to make sure a wide spread of people know about it, and the best way to do that is through advertising. Advertising is critical to all self-employed job ideas .

When you say advertising most people probably think of large billboards on the busiest streets in the city, and while advertising through billboards has proven to be highly effective in creating traffic for businesses, it can get quite costly. If you own a small business that doesn’t yet generate a whole lot of revenue at this time, there is an easy, very cost-effective solution; online advertising.

Website

Today, over 4.8 million people use the internet, that is a very large demographic, and the pool of people your business could potentially attract is seemingly limitless. This is why the top self-employed businesses across the world rely on online advertising and media marketing to keep their business running.

Having a good website could be monumental in creating traffic for your business. Here are some tips on how to create an effective website for your business:

Make sure it is easily accessible on Google

Not all websites get pushed by Google, and if you want the highest possible traffic on your page, it would be a smart idea to get Google involved. The best way to do that is by submitting your site to Google, making sure Google can index your website, as well as linking your website to the UCI Directory.

Give it a simple and memorable domain name

You want to avoid numbers, hyphens, and special characters. Try to keep it short and easy to spell.

Have a clear description of your business

Get straight to the point, tell people exactly what your business is about. Don’t be abstract, make it too technical, or overcomplicate it. The point is, people will only be interested if they can understand what’s going on and don’t feel like they are being tricked or buried in technical jargon.

Keep it busy

Make sure to regularly update your website. Keep it fresh and up to date by regularly creating and publishing quality content.

Make it pleasing to look at and use

Have a neat and pleasant layout and presentation. Use a font that is easy to read, don’t overcrowd each page with too many words, and have pictures. Format it in a way that is obvious and easy to use and understand.

https://unsplash.com/photos/KiEiI2b9GkU

Cred: @le_buzz

Social Media Platforms

Having a website is a great start, however, if you want to reach as many people as you possibly can, social media has become the number one way to do that. As of today, there are over 3.6 billion active users on social media worldwide, most of which consume large amounts of new content on a daily basis. Even potential employers are checking candidate’s social media profiles .

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are proven to be highly effective in kickstarting and new business.

Facebook

Facebook advertising has gotten hugely popular due to the mass amounts of people on it. There are about 2.8 billion active users on Facebook every month. That is a very large audience. Another advantage is the large number of targeted ads Facebook pushes. They draw in nearly 10 million active advertisers quarterly, so it is safe to say it is a highly effective strategy to advertise on Facebook.

Here’s some help in how to effectively advertise on Facebook:

Create a Facebook page for your business

Having a Facebook page allows anyone on Facebook to look at your business. You can post regular updates, photos, and videos, all of which allow people to get engaged with the business.

Create Ads

Most social media platforms today are littered with constant ads, let your business have a part of that by getting Facebook to push your photo, video, poll, carousel, or collection ads. Allow them to grab people’s attention by making them colorful, bold, short, straightforward, and very easy to understand.

Target the Ads

Facebook has an unparalleled targeted advertising algorithm, take advantage of it. Location, age, gender, languages, education, connections, workplaces, or interests; you can select almost any demographic you would most like to attract to your business.

Instagram

Similar to Facebook, Instagram has gotten very popular in targeted advertising. Instagram has roughly one billion active monthly users, most of which are young people between the ages of 16 to 30. If your business is looking primarily for middle-aged or older people, Facebook is probably more effective.

If you are looking at young adults, however, the large majority of them are on Instagram with 90% of Instagram users being under the age of 35. With the rapid rise of targeted advertising, Instagram has collected over one million monthly active advertisers.

Just like Facebook advertising, use those same tips on Instagram. Here’s a helpful tip specific to Instagram though:

Create an Instagram page for your business

Unlike Facebook, Instagram is purely photo-based. If you create an Instagram for your business, make sure to include the link to your website as well as any other social media pages for your business.

Keep it fresh

Make sure to update as frequently as possible, but at least once a week. This way your content is up to date and gives your followers exected and engaging content each week.

You can digitally advertise your business almost anywhere online. This just showed you the most proven effective ways on the largest platforms across the internet. Take advantage of the reachability and advertising potential of as many online platforms as you can manage because the more people it reaches, the greater the likelihood that people will want to get involved.

Good luck!