A subcontractor I work with has a scheduling problem. So does just about every construction business.

Builders book ten jobs one week and two the next. Some days, ten jobs land on a day the crews can handle six. Staff for the busy days and employees sit idle on the slow ones. Staff for the slow days and customers wait.

“Fix the schedule” sounds straightforward. Except it isn’t one problem. It’s at least four decisions:

How much staffing covers busy days without overstaffing slow ones?

What minimum hours are we willing to guarantee employees?

When ten jobs land on a six-job day, which customers get priority, and how do we communicate that?

How do we protect employees from unpredictable income during slower weeks?

Bundled together, the problem feels impossible. The obvious fix, telling builders when they can and can’t schedule, risks losing customers. But pulled apart, each piece becomes a decision the owners can make.

That’s the pattern behind many recurring problems in small businesses. They don’t stay unsolved because nobody sees them. They stay unsolved because nobody decides.

They say the only constant in business is change. I’d add another: challenges. What separates growing businesses from struggling ones isn’t whether problems show up. It’s how well they solve them.

Talking About Problems Isn’t Solving Them

You know the meeting. The same issue comes up for the third week in a row. Everyone agrees it’s a problem. Someone says, “We really need to figure this out.” Heads nod. The meeting moves on.

Nothing changes.

Talking about problems feels productive. But unless something gets decided, you’ve just scheduled another conversation about the same problem.

Here’s the process I use with clients to break that cycle.

Vent, Then Focus on What You Control

Every business faces things it can’t control: the economy, rising costs, supplier delays, changing regulations. The frustration is legitimate. Give people room to express it.

For about five minutes.

Then ask: What part of this can we control?

Name the Real Problem

The first problem someone names is often a symptom.

“Customers are frustrated” isn’t specific enough to solve.

“We don’t have a consistent way to prioritize customers when we’re overbooked” is.

Ask why until the answer changes. If you can’t clearly describe the problem, you’re probably not ready to solve it.

Break Big Problems Into Smaller Decisions

When an issue has sat on your list for months, there’s a good chance it’s several problems tangled together.

Take scheduling. Staffing levels, employee income, customer priorities and communication are related, but they don’t all require the same solution.

Separate them. Then ask: Which decision can we make today?

You don’t need to solve the entire scheduling puzzle to establish a customer priority policy. And making that decision might make the next one easier.

Progress creates momentum.

Leave With a Decision, an Action and an Owner

Every issue you tackle should end with three things:

A decision: What have we agreed to do?

What have we agreed to do? An action: What’s the next step?

What’s the next step? An owner: Who is responsible?

Not every problem can be solved in one meeting. That’s fine.

Maybe the next step is gathering data, talking with an employee or getting information from a customer. Put a date on it.

Next week’s conversation should start further along than this week’s.

Make Problem-Solving a Weekly Habit

A good process is useless if you only use it when things are on fire.

Keep a running list of issues. A shared spreadsheet works fine. Block one hour each week with your leadership team specifically to solve problems, not just discuss them. The subcontractor I work with dedicates most of its weekly leadership meeting to this.

Start with the issue that has the biggest impact on the business. Then tackle an easy win, because after a hard conversation, a quick win matters. Work through the rest by urgency.

After a few months, the list gets shorter. Then smaller issues start showing up. Minor annoyances nobody would have bothered mentioning before.

That’s a good sign.

It means your team trusts that bringing up a problem will lead somewhere. Those little annoyances get handled before they become expensive emergencies.

You’ll never run out of problems in business. But you can stop paying for the same ones over and over.

Christy Lawrence is the founder of Mighty Growth in Bend. She installs the planning, problem-solving and sales systems that turn busy businesses into growing ones.

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