Mother of Four Achieves Dream of Homeownership with Home Loan from First Story

First Story and community partners will kick off construction of a new Hayden Home in the First Place community at 11:30am sharp on May 20. All are invited to help “raise the walls,” with special opportunities for media to learn more about the Hammons family’s homeownership journey and First Story’s affordable homeownership pathway.

The event will take place at 61291 SE Geary Dr., in Bend (near the intersection of Parrell Road and Calvin Way). Parking will be off Parrell Road — there is no parking on the nearest neighborhood streets.

May 20’s Wall Raising will celebrate the family’s eight-year journey to homeownership, as well as impactful public-private partnerships between First Story, NeighborImpact, and industry leaders. Hayden Homes and supporters who value affordable homeownership opportunities will spend the morning volunteering to construct the home’s frame.

Regional leaders, including State Representative Emerson Levy, will be in attendance to congratulate the Hammons and share remarks regarding solutions to the ongoing challenges of housing affordability in Central Oregon and around the state.

“Hardworking Central Oregonians deserve access to the security, stability, and wealth-building benefits of homeownership,” said Representative Emerson Levy. “As my colleagues and I advocate for long-term housing solutions on the House floor in Salem, we are grateful to partners like First Story, who are working on the ground with families ready to take the next steps toward homeownership. By working together at all levels, we will lift our community out of the housing crisis.”

In addition to celebrating her son’s high school graduation this year, Kimberly Hammons and her four children are celebrating a long-time dream come true. Hammons endured divorce, the loss of her mother, and a housing market that felt out of reach for someone like her working in the hospitality industry. She had little faith in ever achieving homeownership, but decided, “The answer is always no if you don’t ask.”

Hammons applied for a First Story home loan two years ago, but didn’t meet all of the criteria at the time. When her NeighborImpact coordinator suggested she apply again, she almost disregarded the opportunity. But staying true to her motto, she submitted an application — and was surprised to be the first applicant to qualify.

“You just gotta keep at it, and this is proof that if you stay consistent, things will work out,” Hammons said about receiving the zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year mortgage from First Story. “It’s like winning the lottery. It’s going to be such a relief for the kids and me to have a place that can’t be taken away.”

First Story’s affordable home loan program enables local families like the Hammons to achieve affordable homeownership through the unique mortgage that provides access to a new, move-in-ready Hayden Home. First Story’s homes are built with the same quality, care and aesthetics as every other Hayden Home. Homes are sold with all appliances, a washer and dryer and finished landscaping so they’re ready for families from day one.

First Story partners with its founder, Hayden Homes, plus in-kind donations of labor and building materials and the financial support of a robust network of donors to provide loans for community members who would otherwise be unable to afford homeownership.

“When things got tough, Kimberly stayed true to what she knew she needed to do, and it paid off,” said Claire Duncan, executive director of First Story. “If there’s anything we hope other families take from Kimberly’s story, it’s her tenacity. Keep saving, keep applying, reach out to your support network at NeighborImpact, and don’t give up.”

The Wall Raising on May 20 will kick off a summer of construction on the Hammons family home, which will be completed by mid-August, when a Home Dedication and Key Ceremony will occur.

To date, First Story has helped 128 families become homeowners. Of those families:

100% earn less than 80% of area median income

100% are first-time homebuyers

80% are the first in their families ever to own a home

23% identify as minority households

25% are families with members with disabilities

About First Story:

First Story’s mission is to address the affordable housing crisis in the Northwest. First Story uses an integrated approach to affordable housing by giving individuals a hand up to homeownership while encouraging inclusivity.

First Story collaborates with builder Hayden Homes and Simplicity by Hayden Homes and in-kind partners to construct or fully refurbish homes. The homes are then sold to individuals and families earning 80 percent of area median income or below through First Story’s innovative loan program, which provides loans at zero-down, zero-percent interest for 30 years. First Story’s Fresh Start homes are originally built new by Hayden Homes and provided to one or more previous First Story families. As those families move forward and upward, the homes are sold back to First Story to be fully refurbished and provided to a new family, ensuring this critical housing opportunity stays in the community for years to come.

First Story is an equal-opportunity, fair-housing lender. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation. We promote and back a positive advertising and marketing plan where everyone can access housing without being stopped due to their race, skin color, religion, gender, physical or mental challenges, family situation, or where they come from. The first eligible applicant will be selected. First Story is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Bend, serving Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. Tax ID: 91-1755886. First Story is registered with Washington State’s Charities Program; more information is available at 360-725-0377 or ccfs.sos.wa.gov/#.

About Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 28,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $7.7 billion to local economies and has created more than 112,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $88 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 125 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes, and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

firststory.org • simplicity-homes.com • simplicity-homes.comhome-typewisesize-adu • hayden-homes.com