Mountain Burger, a Bend restaurant committed to celebrating and preserving mountain-town living through community engagement and exceptional dining experiences, announces a Season of Giving with a variety of fundraisers and community events scheduled throughout November and December.

“One of Mountain Burger’s core values is giving back to our community and the holidays are the perfect time to show our ongoing support,” said Sara Hobin, owner and marketing and community liaison. “In addition to our Give Back Events, we are excited about our food drive supporting Family Kitchen, our support of local children through Mountain Star Relief Nursery, our toy drive for Ronald McDonald House, and our continued support for Silver Rail Elementary and the Bend community. We will also have two Santa Sundays in December.

We welcome the community to come to Mountain Burger to celebrate the season with us!” Upcoming events during Mountain Burger’s Season of Giving include:

Food Drive Benefiting Family Kitchen (November 18-December 1): Mountain Burger has partnered with Family Kitchen as a donation site. Donate an extra staple, canned good, or other non-perishable food item to help Family Kitchen continue to provide over 12,000 meals a month to those in Donations will be accepted after the Thanksgiving Holiday to collect any unused items.

Mountain Burger has partnered with Family Kitchen as a donation site. Donate an extra staple, canned good, or other non-perishable food item to help Family Kitchen continue to provide over 12,000 meals a month to those in Donations will be accepted after the Thanksgiving Holiday to collect any unused items. November/December Give Back Events with 20% of all sales donated to the participating organization when guests mention the fundraiser: Wednesday, November 18: Central Oregon Villages Wednesday, December 2: High Lakes Elementary PTO Wednesday, December 9: Highland Elementary PTO Monday, December 14: Fellowship of Christian Athletes

with 20% of all sales donated to the participating organization when guests mention the fundraiser: Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery (November 18-December 8) : Grab a star to support a local child this holiday season. All unwrapped gifts can be dropped at Mountain Burger by 12/8 for delivery on 12/10.

: Grab a star to support a local child this holiday season. All unwrapped gifts can be dropped at Mountain Burger by 12/8 for delivery on 12/10. Gratitude for Teachers & First Responders (December 1-15): 20% off dining for all teachers and first responders (available for dine-in and take-out).

20% off dining for all teachers and first responders (available for dine-in and take-out). Shakes for Silver Rail Elementary (month of December): $1 from every milkshake sold during the month of December will be donated to local efforts to support Silver Rail Elementary staff and families.

$1 from every milkshake sold during the month of December will be donated to local efforts to support Silver Rail Elementary staff and families. Holiday Toy Drive (month of December): Support the local Ronald McDonald House by dropping off new unwrapped toys in Mountain Burger’s collection bin.

Support the local Ronald McDonald House by dropping off new unwrapped toys in Mountain Burger’s collection bin. Santa Sundays – Sunday, December 13, and Sunday, December 20 (1-4pm.): Get ready for some holiday magic with Santa Sundays on the patio. Bring your family and get a free Polaroid picture on the chairlift.

Mountain Burger is always welcoming new organizations to support through its fundraising program. Organizations interested in partnering with the restaurant can submit an inquiry on the Giving Back page on Mountain Burger’s website.

In addition, Mountain Burger will be launching a new seasonal Winter Menu on December 1. Menu highlights include Chicken Pot Pie Croquettes, French Onion Fig Burger, Cranberry Citrus Salad, and a Gingerbread Shake. Happy Hour has also been extended to 2-5pm and all day on Sundays.