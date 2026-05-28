Mountain Meadow Quilters Annual Sunriver Quilt Show & Sale

Mark your calendars for the Mountain Meadow Quilters (MMQ) 38th Sunriver Quilt Show, where over 100 brightly colored quilts go on display in The Village at Sunriver. Some of these quilts, along with items from additional booths and sellers, will be available for purchase.

Along with some of the display quilts being for sale, there will be a mercantile of handcrafted items made by MMQ members, including potholders, tote bags, table runners, and small quilts. The Thrifty Quilter will also be selling gently used quilting supplies, books, magazines, kits, and fabric.

The sale of these items supports our community quilts program and educational opportunities for MMQ members. It is never too early to do your holiday shopping!

Event History

The Sunriver Quilt Show and Sale is proudly presented by the members of the Mountain Meadow Quilters. MMQ consists of approximately 80 quilters who meet twice a month to share their love of quilts and quilting. The quilts displayed in the show are made by members of MMQ and cover a wide spectrum in color and style, from traditional to modern quilting.

The Village has asked Mountain Meadow Quilters to relay the following emergency procedures for the Sunriver Quilt Show. It is important that you follow these procedures.

Emergency Plan Sunriver Quilt Show

Mountain Meadow Quilters

Evacuation of The Village

If The Village is evacuated immediately due to fire, gas leak, etc., quilt show participants should not stay to pack up their area and should follow any and all evacuation orders. This means leaving everything in place, including quilts.

Extreme Weather Events

Extreme weather events such as high winds, lightning, and rain. Participants will receive instruction on when to clear the area and/or when to expect assistance in removing quilts from the weather.

Criminal Activity or Threats

If criminal activity or threat is an emergency, it should be reported to the proper authorities (Sunriver Police as there is no security on-sight). Criminal activity or threats that are non-emergency should be reported to Debra Ewing, Sunriver Quilt Show director, and handled by her.

38th Annual Sunriver Quilt Show & Sale

Saturday, August 1, 2026

9am-4pm

Located at The Village at Sunriver

Admission Free

mountainmeadowquilters.org/sunriver-quilt-show